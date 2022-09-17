Search for Ferrari Purosangue soars and brand can block orders

The new Ferrari Purosangue may be completely outside the brand’s standards. It is the first SUV and the first series car of the brand to have four doors. But those who bet that this would drive away loyal customers were wrong.

Even with all these unusual characteristics for a Ferrari, the Purosangue still carries the good V12 engine under the hood and, according to the company’s commercial and marketing director, Enrico Galliera, this news is what made the SUV’s reservations soar.

Pre-sales began in 2018, but did not seem to pique the interest of customers. When information about the 725 hp and 73 kgfm engine came to light, interest arose and, soon after, came the official launch. The commotion was so great that Ferrari was not even prepared.

“We run the risk of not being able to meet demand and we may need to close order receipts very soon,” the executive told Auto News.

Consumer enthusiasm is justified. Even without any electric assistance system, Ferrari claims that the Purosangue will be able to do from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach 310 km/h. If these numbers are confirmed, Maranello’s SUV would leave behind the Lamborghini Urus (top speed of 305 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h of 3.6 s) and would be on par with the Aston Martin DBX707. Both have V8 biturbo engines.

It wasn’t just the blacksmiths who got excited. Galliera also says that the number of new customers wanting to buy Purossangue is very high. However, the company will reward the loyalty of its customers, giving them priority when receiving the car.

“Everyone (Ferrari owner) wants to have a Purosangue, and we need to reward them, as they are the ones who made Ferrari what it is today.” said Galliera.

Even without informing the current number of orders, it is possible to say that they should be close to 3,000. That’s because, according to Ferrari, production of the Purosangue will not exceed 20% of its factory’s total production, which currently stands at around 15,000 units a year.

Taking into account that an average life cycle of a Ferrari is four to five years, it is possible to say that around 14,000 units will be manufactured. According to Galliera, controlling the supply at this time is a way of maintaining the model’s exclusivity.

“Despite the demand, we will keep control of the volume, something that is in line with our DNA, with our founding mission, which is to remain extremely exclusive and the only way to remain exclusive is to control demand and supply,” explained Galliera.

