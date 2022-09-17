See list of celebrities accused of sexual abuse and violence

The subject ‘Sexual Violence’ came up in recent days, after actor José Dumont was arrested, accused of storing and consuming child pornography. He was also accused of raping a 12-year-old boy.

According to the WHO, sexual violence is “any sexual act or attempted act, unwelcome sexual advances or comments, or trafficking or otherwise, against a person’s sexuality using coercion”. It can be practiced by anyone, regardless of relationship to the victim, and in any setting, including home and work.

In the world of the famous this type of violence is not uncommon, stars such as football player Robinho, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping a woman in Italy, are part of a list of celebrities who have committed this type of crime.

Here are some celebrities who have been arrested or accused of sexual violence:

John of God (Religious leader)

The complaints against João de Deus emerged in 2018, when women gave interviews to the program Conversa com Bial, on TV Globo. João de Deus was arrested in the same month. Since then, he has been convicted of several crimes, including sexual crimes against 14 women. The sentences of his convictions for sexual crimes and rape already add up to more than 100 years in prison.

Donald Trump (Former US President)

The former US president reportedly used force to try to kiss and grab former model Amy Dorris in a box where the 1997 US Open tennis tournament took place. In addition to her complaint, other women also reported being abused by Trump. , but lawyers for the former US president deny that any of these cases ever took place.

Mike Tyson (boxer)

Tyson was convicted of raping college student and Miss Black from Rhode Island (USA), Desiree Washington. Sentenced to six years in prison, he was released in March 1995 after serving less than three years of the sentence, but still served four years on parole.

Bill Cosby (comedian)

Cosby has been accused by several women of assault, sexual harassment, rape, child abuse and also drugging people (with the intention of abusing them). In July 2015, Cosby confessed that in 2005 he sedated young men with the intention of raping them, using the sedative methaqualone, a drug often used in sleeping pills. After trial, Cosby was found guilty in April 2018 of three counts of serious sexual assault, serving 10 years in prison. On June 30, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction, citing violations of his procedural rights.