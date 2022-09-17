See the Government Plan

Reforms in public, political and electoral administration, support for prisons in the second instance and a minimal state, with full opening of the economy to the world. This is how the government program of Luiz Felipe D’Ávila, Novo’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic, can be defined.

The plan, entitled “A new Brazil for all”, criticizes the polarization between the candidacies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PP) – called by the Novo “populists” – and says that Brazil can “take advantage of changing the global economy to generate growth, jobs, prosperity and well-being for all”.

The government plan is structured in 10 goals – the list includes improving the Unified Health System (SUS), eradicating extreme poverty in four years and “rebuilding” the country’s international agenda.

See the goals of Luiz Felipe D’Ávila’s government plan:

Transforming Brazil into a “zero carbon” country, generating income, employment and green investments; Total opening of the economy, increased productivity and international reintegration; Simpler laws and more efficient State; Eradication of extreme poverty in four years; Education among the 20 best in the world in seven years; Improvement of the SUS with quality services and private partnerships; Rigorous fight against organized crime and corruption; Rebuild the country’s international agenda and restore its reputation in foreign policy; Culture, tourism and creative economy as engines of development; Restoring the balance between powers, respect for individual rights and ensuring the application of laws.

When explaining each goal, the government program establishes a list of more specific projects for each area.

Economy

The candidate’s government plan highlights the need to seek a new economy based on respect for the environment and the reduction of carbon emissions. The bet is on an economic repositioning, within this reality of care for the environment, to grow and generate jobs and income.

The proposal also cites the unilateral opening of the Brazilian economy, with a reduction in taxes and bureaucracy at ports and airports, in addition to supporting the process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The candidate also talks about simplifying taxation on consumption, income and payroll. On the fiscal side, the plan is an administrative reform that seeks to balance public accounts.

Education

The New treats Education as a priority for the country to move forward. Its main objective is to make Brazil one of the 20 best education institutions in the world in seven years. “Quality basic education generates equal opportunities, which is the basis of a truly liberal society”, he explains.

The candidate wants the federal government to be responsible for articulating education plans for elementary and high school with states and municipalities, seeking national and international examples, in addition to universalizing preschool and literacy.

The government plan details how it wants to value teachers, that it intends to reform higher education, that schools have entrepreneurship education and that everyone can have internet to study.

Environment

Felipe D’Ávila’s government plan proposes to “monetize the standing forest” with the carbon credit market; recover 3 million hectares of degraded land; integrate livestock with ecosystem conservation; invest in the use of alternative modes to highways for logistics; seek sources of clean energy in agriculture; promote the industrial use of biomass as a source of energy.

Combating Poverty

The Novo candidate proposes to eradicate extreme poverty in four years; improve metrics for measuring poverty and inequality; set poverty reduction targets; stimulate entrepreneurship; guarantee fiscal responsibility and balance of public accounts.

The struggle to end hunger and reduce poverty gained prominence in the Novo party’s plan. The candidate promises to eradicate the food problem in four years and will encourage the poorest people to seek to undertake. It will also measure poverty and set targets to address the issue.

Health

The candidate wants to encourage the partnership between the SUS and the private sector, in addition to improving the qualification of health professionals. “The way to improve health in Brazil necessarily involves strengthening and restructuring the SUS. Every serious proposal for health must take care of this good: the population’s equitable access to health”.

“Our proposal is to coordinate these efforts to transform the delivery of health to the population, in some cases with immediate results, and in others with necessary investments for the future of an increasingly aging country, but that does not need to be sicker”, says D’Ávila’s proposal.

Public security

Among the candidate’s proposals for Public Security are the articulation of security forces in the fight against organized crime; autonomy of the Federal Police, with a fixed term of four years for the director general of the corporation; second-instance arrest; end of privileged forum; tightening of criminal enforcement rules; criminalization of slush funds with increased penalties; control of arms and ammunition; goals for solving crimes.