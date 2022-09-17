see titles with discounts of up to R$ 240

Anyone who has a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 always wants to buy a new game. But not always the games are with inviting prices. Today tilt brings a list of classic and good games that are discounted.

Before watching the games, an important information: the PS5the latest generation of Sony’s video game, is discounted for those who pay in cash on Amazon.

For those who can pay at once, the PlayStation 5 goes for R$ 4,464.90, a savings of R$ 285 in relation to the installment amount (R$ 4,749.90). The value already includes the game Horizon Forbidden West, one of the main releases of this year and which we will talk about further down in this text.

See discounted games for PS4 and PS5:

Rainbow Six Extraction Game (PS5)

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 59.99 (discount of BRL 239.91)

This is a typical game for those who like to face zombies. It has the co-op function, which allows you to assemble a squad of up to three players. With the team, the goal is to launch incursions into unpredictable containment zones and unravel the mysteries behind an ever-evolving alien threat.

Game The Last of Us Part I (PS5)

Price: from BRL 349.90 to BRL 314.91 (BRL 34.99 discount)

The game has been recreated especially for the PS5. The plot takes place in a devastated civilization. Joel is hired to get a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a military quarantine zone. What starts as a small job turns into a brutal cross-country journey. Ready for this mission?

Uncharted Game: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

Price: from BRL 249.90 to BRL 115.99 (discount of BRL 133.91)

One of the biggest PlayStation franchises, “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” brings two games in one (“Uncharted: a Thief’s End” and “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”). You’ll follow thieves Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer around the world looking for extraordinary adventures and forgotten stories.

Deathloop Game (PS5)

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 144.00 (discount of BRL 155.90)

Deathloop is for anyone who likes first-person shooters. Two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time warp, doomed to repeat the same day for all eternity In Colt’s role, the only chance to escape is to close the loop by assassinating eight essential targets before the day begins again.

Game GTA V (PS5)

Price: from BRL 249.90 to BRL 179.99 (BRL 69.91 discount)

GTA V has everything passionate about the franchise likes: adventure, weapons, clashes with the police, shooting, turbocharged cars and the possibility of making history. The game revolves around the characters Trevor, Michael and Franklin. The story of each one intersects in the legendary city of Los Santos.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Game (PS4)

Price: from BRL 249.90 to BRL 87.03 (discount of BRL 162.87)

In charge of a gang, you have to go through tough missions, with federal agents and bounty hunters in pursuit. The game has an open map, allowing the player to explore various territories. Characters can switch weapons and horses. Ready for this journey?

Gran Turismo 7 Game – Standard Edition (PS4)

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 193 (discount of BRL 106.90)

Gran Turismo brings the aesthetic that has established it as one of the main car game franchises. It has 420 cars, unlocked throughout the story mode, and 90 tracks. There is also a GT Simulation mode, in which the player can buy, modify, drive and sell cars throughout the individual campaign.

Horizon Forbidden West Game – Standard Edition (PS4)

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 184.50 (discount of BRL 115.40)

Horizon is one of the most classic games of the latest PlayStation versions. In Forbidden West, you’ll have to command Aloy in the midst of Earth’s destruction. Relentless storms and an unstoppable plague ravage what’s left of humanity as fearsome machines roam nearby territories.

Game Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales (PS4)

Price: from BRL 249.90 to BRL 149.90 (BRL 100 discount)

Who hasn’t played the classic Spider-Man on a PlayStation, huh? A successful franchise since PS1, Spider Man: Miles Morales brings the title character on the rise to become Spider-Man. In the game, Miles follows in Peter Parker’s footsteps as a power struggle threatens New York.

Far Cry 6 Game (PS4)

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 129.80 (discount of BRL 170.10)

One of the most popular franchises on PlayStation, the sixth installment of Far Cry immerses players in the world of today’s revolutionary guerrilla warfare. Antón Castillo, the dictator of the paradise Yara, intends to rescue the glory of his country at any cost, together with his son, Diego, who is as bloodthirsty as his father. Play as Dani Rojas, join the revolutionary group Libertad and fight your way to Esperanza and overthrow Antón Castillo and his oppressive regime.

