see who is entitled in 2022

Still this year, Emergency Aid is being paid in installments of BRL 600 for a group of Brazilian citizens who are entitled to receive the retroactive benefit and referring to payments that had been made previously, as a result of the pandemic.

The Emergency Aid was prepared by the Federal government as a way of lessen the financial loss that Brazilians had especially in the 1990s. 2020 and 2021due to the closing of several commercial establishments and the unemployment.

In 2020the beneficiaries received five installments of R$ 600 and four installments of BRL 300. In 2021the values ​​varied according to the situation of each beneficiary.

Who is Emergency Aid of up to BRL 3,000 for?

In 2022the Federal Government began to offer 5 benefit installmentsin the amount of BRL 600 each, to single parents who are heads of household. According to information released by the Ministry of Citizenship, the intention is to correct a transfer error in the first payments of the aid.

In 2020at single mothers and who were responsible for the family support were entitled to receive double installments of the benefit, that is, of BRL 1,200. There was not the same agreement with single men who are heads of families.

For correct the errorthe transfers are being made in this year of 2022. These parents must therefore receive payment of BRL 3 thousanddivided in five installments of R$ 600. The value varies according to each situation.

Single parents who received five installments of BRL 600 in 2020will be entitled to receive five more installments in 2022. who received four installmentsis entitled to four more installments this year and so on.

How to get Emergency Aid

To find out if you are entitled to receive any installments, enter the Ministry of Economy website and then follow these steps:

Enter your data, such as full name, CPF and date of birth;

When entering the requested data on the website, click on “Send”;

Now just check the information and see if there are installments intended for you.

These payments take into account only the installments of BRL 600. Who received installments of R$ 300 in 2020 has no right to the current fix.