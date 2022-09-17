Senate seeks funding sources, after STF decision — Senado Notícias

Where will the money come from to guarantee the payment of the minimum wage for nursing professionals? This is the central issue that the Senate will try to resolve in the coming days. Congress approved and the government sanctioned the floor, but the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended the measure that would guarantee the payment of at least R$4,750 for nurses, R$3,325 for nursing technicians and R$2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives. The ministers allege that deputies and senators did not indicate the source of funds.

The annual impact of the measure would be BRL 5.5 billion for the public sector and BRL 11.9 billion for the private sector, according to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Senate. The estimate is in the Fiscal Monitoring Report (RAF) for September, published this Thursday (15). Municipalities, states and the private sector say there is no money.

Equalizing the valuation of nursing professionals and the financial impacts for health institutions, the federal government, states and municipalities is the main challenge. Unburdening the payroll of hospitals, updating the SUS table, reducing state debts are among the possibilities raised. And the construction of the solution to the imbroglio begins to be built. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, intends to point out a path as of Monday (19). He called a meeting of leaders for 9 am.

“Until Monday, we will present possible solutions. If necessary, we will hold a specific deliberative session to address the issue even during an election period. The issue continues to be a priority, and the Congress’ commitment to nursing professionals remains firm. solution soon”, said Pacheco in a press release on Thursday (15).

Government and opposition parliamentarians are united in this struggle. project author (PL 2,564/2020) which originated the nursing floor law (Law 14,434, of August 2022), Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) is already studying funding sources for the “specific minimum wage for nurses, technicians and assistants”. Without pointing out the origin of the funds, the senator says he is confident of a quick solution.

– The fight goes on! The nursing salary floor is a constitutional achievement created in the Legislature and sanctioned by the Executive, and will be implemented. Together with the President of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, with whom I am in permanent contact, we are working on understanding the sources of funding for the floor payment. And we will come to a solution soon,” the senator told the Senate Agency.

On a social network, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) expressed solidarity with workers in the sector after the decision of the STF that confirmed the suspension of the floor.

“My solidarity with all nursing in Brazil on this sad day. When the majority of the STF forced Bolsonaro to pay R$ 90 billion in precatories at once, they did not worry about where the money would come from”, pointed out the congressman.

floor history

On July 14 of this year, Congress enacted Constitutional Amendment (EC) 124, to allow a federal law to institute national salary floors for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives.

After approval by Congress, the government sanctioned the respective rule on August 4, with Law 14,434.

A month later, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, suspended the floor and gave a period of 60 days for clarification on the impact of the measure on public spending and the risk of layoffs. The decision was made within the scope of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7,222, proposed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde).

On September 15, the Plenary of the STF confirmed Barroso’s preliminary decision, maintaining the floor suspension.