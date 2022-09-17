Sequel with Keanu Reeves is official

After 17 years of waiting, fans of the film adaptation of constantine Finally they can celebrate. THE Warner Bros. made official the return of Keanu Reeves and the director Francis Lawrence for a sequence, which will be produced by bad robotseal of JJ Abrams.

According to deadline, Akiva Goldsmanknown for his work on the franchise series Star Trek and for as long as I steal and A brilliant mindwill write the script for the sequel, which does not yet have a release date.

Launched in 2005, constantine brought numerous changes in relation to the character created by Alan Moorewhich did not stop the film from conquering US$230 million at the worldwide box office and a legion of fans in the following years. Star of the original feature, Reeves had already revealed interest in returning to play the exorcist – learn more.

For now, details about the plot of the show have not yet been revealed. Constantine 2.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.