Seven neighborhoods of Maceió will be the first to receive 5G in the capital

At least seven districts of Maceió should have 5G technology as of this Monday (19). They must be attended by the operator TIM, which informed Gazeta that it will offer the service in Jatiúca, Mangabeiras, Ponta da Terra, Ponta Verde, Farol, Ipioca and Feitosa. The operator Vivo informed that it will serve the districts of Ponta Verde, Jatiúca, Pajuçara and Mangabeiras. The operator Claro only informed that it already has the structure ready to activate the 5G+ network in Maceió.

In the case of TIM, the operator informed that it should then reach the neighborhoods of Gruta de Lourdes, Cruz Das Almas, Poço, Levada, São Jorge, Pajuçara, Barro Duro, Jaraguá, Centro, Jacintinho, Pinheiro, Pitanguinha, Pontal Da Barra, Canaã, Sawmill, Ouro Preto and Jardim Petrópolis.

The Gazeta found that TIM has the infrastructure ready to activate in these 24 neighborhoods, but Anatel would only have released 10 antennas at this first moment and that the others will be released as Anatel authorizes. Based on previous experiences in other cities, the operator expects that by the end of the week it will reach the 24 neighborhoods.

Vivo also reported that it is already expanding to other regions in the coming weeks. “As with previous generations, the expansion of the 5G network to other locations is gradual and evolves according to technical capabilities and municipal authorizations for antenna installations,” the company said in a statement.

Claro informed that the adoption of 5G+ will not require any contract changes. “Any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can have access to 5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards,” he said in a statement.

The decision to activate the signal in Maceió and six other Brazilian capitals was taken on Wednesday (14), at a meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the activation of 5G internet.

TIM Nordeste’s Sales director, Bruno Talento, explained that for this first moment, the goal established by Anatel was one antenna per 100,000 inhabitants. “In Maceió, we surpassed this goal and after the regulatory agency’s release, we are ready to activate 5G in 24 neighborhoods, which will benefit more than 30% of the capital’s population”, he estimates.

Talento said that the other regions will have TIM’s 5G activated according to the schedule determined by Anatel. “In the first moment, we want to deliver the best possible experience to the customer in 5G and the first weeks will be fundamental for the optimization of the network”, declared the director of TIM.

Until November 28, when the obligation of the public notice expires, the providers Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least 13 active stations in Maceió. In addition to eight 5G stations activated in Aracaju/SE, five in Boa Vista/RR, 11 in Campo Grande/MS, eight in Cuiabá/MT, 14 in São Luís/MA and 11 in Teresina/PI.

Called standalone or SA, pure 5G offers speeds ten times faster than 4G, in addition to lower latency (delay) in responding to user commands. The technology is already offered in 15 capitals: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Vitória, Florianópolis, Recife, Fortaleza and Natal.