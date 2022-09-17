Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet again after separation and divorce meeting has a tense atmosphere

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been officially separated since June and have been fighting a series of legal disputes. Among the reasons are custody of the children, a multimillion-dollar plane and even the possession of the singer’s 15 Grammys. This Thursday (15th), the former couple met in an office in Barcelona for what was supposed to be the last meeting for a divorce settlement, but not everything went as planned. The following information is from the MAAG and La Vanguardia newspapers.

The meeting was scheduled for 6 pm, but Piqué arrived 10 minutes early. His lawyers were already waiting for him at the scene. Shortly thereafter, it was Shakira’s turn to enter the venue, also accompanied by her representatives. At the office door, a crowd of fans and paparazzi gathered in search of a click from the ex-couple.

It took less than two hours for Piqué to leave the site. The athlete would have left the meeting in the middle because Shakira’s lawyers and his were unable to reach an agreement on the division of assets and custody of the children. With that, the case can go to the courts.

Piqué would be tired of the delay in reaching an agreement and can no longer bear the large volume of meetings, clauses and counter-proposals. According to those present, he scowled, visibly annoyed, refused photos and ran towards his car.

VIDEO SHOWS SHAKIRA SMILING AND SIMPATHY AS LEAVING MEETING WITH PIQUE

Shakira and the lawyers remained at the meeting until shortly after 9 pm. Although she refused to make any statements, the singer waved, blew kisses to the audience waiting for her outside and distributed smiles. The popstar’s fullness was interpreted by fans as a sign of victory over her ex-husband.

Although the meeting ended in a tense atmosphere, neither Shakira nor Piqué want to take the case to court. With this, the expectation is that in the next few weeks they will try new agreements again.