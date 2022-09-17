Site reveals what was happening in the world when you were born; know how to use | Internet

The When Was I Conceived website reveals what was happening in the world when you were born. Using your date of birth, the platform informs you of the music and movie that were trending at the time, and indicates personalities who have the same birthday as you. The page even discovers the week you were probably conceived, also showing the successes of this era. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to use the website When Was I Conceived to find out what was successful in film and music when you were born.

Website When Was I Conceived shows most popular music and film when you were born — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

How to know what happened on the day of my birth

Step 1. Access the website “When Was I Conceived” (whenwasiconceived.com), enter your date of birth and click on the “Calculate conception date” button;

What the day of your birth says about you: website reveals the most played song and movie on the day — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. The site will show you the week you were most likely conceived, and the music that was hot at that time;

Page shows the most played song on your birthday and when you were conceived — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. Scroll down and see the movie that was successful at the time of its conception and the celebrities who have the same birthday as you;

When Was I Conceived shows the most famous film when you were conceived and celebrities who were born on the same day — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. Select the “See birthdate info” button to see the popular song and movie on your birthday;

Learn lets you see what happened when you were born — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 5. See what music was hot the week you were born. Scroll down to view the most popular movies from that era.

It is possible to discover the most played song on the day of birth — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

