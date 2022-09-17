Solange Gomes says how pedestrians receive external information

Reproduction/Record – 08.23.2022 Solange Gomes delivers how pedestrians know about external information

Solange Gomes explained this Friday (16), on iG Gente’s entertainment program “AUÊ”, that the participants of Record’s realities, such as “A Fazenda” and “Ilha Record” have a strategy to know external information when they are confined to the hotel.

When commenting on the situation in which Pétala Barreiros assumes that the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 14” already knew some information outside the reality, Solange said that the participants communicate through the tablet provided by the broadcaster.

“I’ve never been through this, I don’t know how to handle these things and I’m terrible, people communicate through the login of Netflix and HBO Max, with short sentences”, he explains. Despite knowing of the cheating, Solange assures her that she never did it.

“I heard about it, but the production can’t catch up, obviously, but if they know about the things that happened, I think it was because of that login there”, he says.

Solange says she learned about the mechanism when she entered “The Farm 13”. “There was a zum zum zum there, they said they talked horrors at the hotel, I didn’t understand anything. And I was watching ‘Marriage in Blind’. Everyone was talking and I must be the last to know about it”, she jokes.

And while everyone was talking through the platform login, Solange says she took the opportunity to catch up on series and soap operas. “I’m 49 years old, I don’t know how to handle it, do these things. In the confinement of ‘A Fazenda’ I watched ‘Marriage to the Blind’, while in ‘Ilha’ I watched ‘Coffee with a Woman’s Aroma'”, she comments.







“AUÊ” is iG Gente’s entertainment program. With a presentation by Kadu Brandão and comments from the writing team, the program airs every Friday at 12 pm on YouTube, with retransmission on the portal’s social networks.