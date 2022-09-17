Solar flare destroys SpaceX satellites

The year hasn’t been easy for Elon Musk. This time it was reported that SpaceX lost about 40 Starlink satellites after a solar flare disrupted the operation of equipment that were in orbit. The phenomenon occurred in February, but the detailed study of the damage has only now been revealed.

publicity

Starlink satellites were prevented from rising in altitude and were instead pushed back to Earth after being launched. When they entered the atmosphere, they burned up as they descended at thousands of miles an hour.

Read more:

Solar flares, also known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) do not usually cause damage directly to Earth, but they can cause interference in orbit, affecting satellites. Depending on the intensity of the phenomenon, some unpleasant consequences can also happen, such as interruptions in the radio signal and even interference in the electrical network.

According to the research, the incident occurred when the radiation emitted by the Sun hit the Earth, it heated the planet’s atmosphere and raised the density of air particles to an altitude of 210 kilometers, where the Starlink satellites were sent.

One of the points raised by the study was the dimension of the economic loss of “several tens of millions of dollars” suffered by SpaceX. At the very least, impact should not delay the company’s plans, which already have more than 3,000 network satellites in orbit and a predicted loss rate.

SpaceX has more than 3,000 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit. Image: Aleksandr Kukharskiy – Shutterstock

Understanding the solar cycle can prevent these occurrences

This incident served to demonstrate the economic might of SpaceX and a good strategy to prevent the formation of space junk in the atmosphere, as the satellites were destroyed while returning to Earth.

Understanding the solar cycle to prevent other cases like this from happening again is essential, especially now that the star is in a period of intense activity. This cycle, which lasts 11 years, determines how often the Sun will release energy ejections at Earth. Its peak is scheduled to happen in 2025.

A current solar cycle helps to anticipate the phenomenon called drag. Basically, orbiting satellites are slowly falling to Earth and at some point they must enter the atmosphere and burn up. More developed satellites are able to correct the orbit and return to their positions. However, this is not the case with most electronics in orbit, including Starlink’s.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!