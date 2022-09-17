Son of Faustão talks about dating an older woman: ‘It was always very natural’ | celebrities



João Guilherme Silva and Schynaider Moura assumed the relationship in January of this year. They met at the home of former player RonaldoInternet reproduction

Rio – João Guilherme Silva, 18, son of presenter Faustão, opened up about his relationship with model Schynaider Moura, 34. For the teenager, it was always very natural to be surrounded by older people. “I always had much older friends, I started working on the radio at school. For people it may have been strange, different and out of the ordinary, but for me it was always a very natural thing”, said João Guilherme in an interview with “Quem” .

João Guilherme says that he was part of the same social circle as Schynaider and that’s how they got closer. “The social circle, of friendship, has always been very similar, so for those who were close [do casal] it was natural and for me it was wonderful. I always joke that I’m the oldest in the relationship and she’s the youngest,” he said.

The boy also talked about the fact that Schyanider is the mother of three girls. “It is funny [a reação das pessoas], but it’s up to each one. I think that when it deviates a little from what they say is conventional, sometimes the person is scared. But what counts is the relationship between the two, the affection and love. She is a super mom, she raises the three girls in a wonderful way. Being able to follow it up close, always together there, is very cool”.

João Guilherme and Schynaider Moura assumed the relationship in January of this year. They met in 2021, in the Caribbean, at the home of former player Ronaldo. In a previous interview, on the “Ticaracaticast” podcast, Faustão’s son said he was very much in love.

“I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I’ve enjoyed a lot. And when you like a real person, you have to really enjoy it”, said the boy. “I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Fenômeno, the former player). There was an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a hottie’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve in the same place and it ended up happening”, he said.