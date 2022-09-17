Sonia Abrão detonates Patricia Poeta after outburst: “Rasa”

During A Tarde é Sua this Friday (16), Sonia Abrão detonated Patrícia Poeta when talking about the outburst that the presenter of the Meeting made on her social networks, when commenting on the alleged backstage fight she has with Manoel Soares, her attraction colleague. The journalist of RedeTV! criticized Poeta’s attitude hours after the Globo employee posted a text talking about lies she has been inventing about her, even mentioning names. According to Sonia Abrão, Patrícia has not been a good partner with Manoel Soares, who also participates in the morning show.

“Saying something concrete, nothing was said in this communiqué. It’s very easy to outsource responsibility to shadows, not name the horse, not turn it into a concrete thing, really, a real outburst, making things happen in a It’s very simple to talk about lies, falsehoods, bad people… All this is very elementary, it’s very primary, it’s absolutely useless in concrete terms of explaining a situation”, affirmed Sonia.

“It’s very easy for you to go off on a tangent, in that way, saying that women are victims. It’s always this kind of thing that she had already claimed, even in a meeting, that it was all happening because she’s a woman, and it’s not true. .” Sonia Abram

Afterwards, Sonia continued to scold the Globo presenter by stating that the best critic is the public and that she only started to observe the new Meeting after observations by the viewer.

“Patrícia’s case is more serious, in the sense that people see what happens, which made the public feel rancid about Patrícia Poeta, because that’s the impression we have. in the pitch, thank God, because it’s not a question of a presenter, there’s a whole team working hard. The press started talking about it as a reaction to the public’s reaction”, he warned.

“We went there and started to pay attention to what was happening and it didn’t take long. Since the debut, we’ve already felt where Manoel is always placed. From then on, things only got worse. relieved because the public’s pressure is daily and there isn’t a day that she doesn’t step on Manuel’s ball on that show.” Sonia Abram

Watch:

Finally, Sonia Abrão stated that the outburst written by Patrícia made no sense and that she expects a more concrete attitude from her in the face of the criticism she has received since she took over the attraction.

“Don’t forget that you’re not writing a statement like this. On stage you’re in front of the camera, which is showing absolutely everything that happens. It’s hard to justify as a shallow statement like this, it’s very complicated, actually. Leave it for next time! Better than the statement it’s a real attitude, respect for colleagues and learning that the sun has risen for everyone”, he said.

After much criticism, including from Sonia Abrão, Patrícia Poeta vents

Since taking over the Meeting, after Fátima Bernardes’ departure, Patrícia Poeta has been the target of criticism, mainly for her alleged fight with Manoel Soares behind the scenes of the attraction. The presenter decided to vent about the case on social media last Thursday (15).

“For more than 60 days I was silent. I swallowed dry malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But that’s enough!!!!! Enough!!!! so far”, said Patricia in an excerpt of the outburst published on Instagram.