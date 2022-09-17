Steam Account With $5 Million in Skins Banned | DRAFT5

One of the most valuable accounts in the Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was banned from Steam this past Thursday (15th). With his account valued at around $5 million (approximately R$25.9 million), the user seacat may never have the opportunity to transact again.
The news that the player would have been banned was released by the user exercises in your twitter. In his post, he questions whether the ban is CS:GO related by showing some of Seacat’s most valuable items.
In the comments of the player’s profile, some users made comments like “goodbye, cheater“, implying that Seacat would have taken advantage of illegal programs. Among some of the relics in the inventory, the player has four M4A4 StatTrak Howlone of which has four holographic stickers of the iBuyPowerin addition to having a float of 0.0033 – one of the best in the world.
In addition, the player also has an impressive collection of knives, as well as several Dragon Lore Souvenirs. However, according to the collector of skins Hobshy on his Twitter profile, he “confirmed that the skins are safe” and that the ban was in another game.
If this is true, Seacat will have no problem making transitions and enjoying the skins in your inventory.
