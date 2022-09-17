STF has five votes to confirm decision that suspended decrees on weapons

posted on 09/16/2022 20:02



Judgment moves to support the individual decision of Minister Edson Fachin who suspended excerpts of decrees edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to make the civilian population’s access to weapons and ammunition more flexible – (credit: Abdias Pinheiro/Secom/TSE.)

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) already has five votes to confirm the individual decision of Minister Edson Fachin who suspended excerpts of decrees edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to make the civilian population’s access to weapons and ammunition more flexible.

The trial is ongoing in the virtual plenary. The platform allows each minister to register their vote in the online system without the need for a collegiate meeting. Voting continues until next Tuesday (20/9).

So far, Fachin has been accompanied by ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski. The decision is provisional to prevent the arming of the population during the electoral period. The STF should revisit the issue after the elections to assess whether the restriction will be permanent.

Fachin is the rapporteur of actions brought by the PSB and the PT to overturn the decrees. The minister decided to suspend the effects of the administrative act as he saw a risk of increasing political violence with the start of the campaign.

The decision established that the possession of firearms can only be authorized for those who demonstrate a concrete need, for professional or personal reasons, and that the purchase of weapons for restricted use depends on the “interest of public security or national defense”.

In a one-line vote on Friday, the minister limited himself to defending the confirmation of his monocratic decision. “I propose the referendum on the precautionary measure,” he wrote.

understand the action

Opposition parties claim that Bolsonaro’s decrees are unconstitutional and represent a “setback” in fundamental rights, as they “disproportionately” facilitate access to weapons and ammunition by ordinary citizens. They also argue that, although they intend to discipline the Disarmament Statute, the decrees violate its guidelines and violate the principle of separation of Powers and the democratic regime, since the Planalto would have assumed the role of the Legislature in deciding on public policy involving possession and possession. of firearms.

In a statement sent to the Supreme Court, Planalto explained that the changes were designed to “reduce bureaucracy” procedures. The government also argued that, by winning the last elections, Bolsonaro gained “popular legitimacy” to “carry out, within the limits of the law, electoral promises”. The Planalto also said that the “insufficiency of the state apparatus to shield the citizen, for 24 hours, throughout the national territory”, justifies mechanisms of self-defense.

The cases had already been put on trial in the virtual plenary of the STF in March last year. Voting was suspended on three different occasions due to requests for a view (more time for analysis) – the most recent made by minister Kassio Nunes Marques. With no forecast for the resumption of the trial, Fachin pointed out “danger in delay” and decided to dispatch monocratically, submitting the preliminary decision to his colleagues.