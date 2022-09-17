Taking Call of Duty from the market leader makes no sense, says Microsoft

Since the announcement that the UK competition authority would further investigate the purchase of Activision, a lot of ink has flown and it has not even been 24 hours since the Financial Times released this information, officially confirmed a few hours ago.

As speculation began to form about a second phase of the investigation in the UK because Microsoft failed to dispel all doubts from the authorities, Phil Spencer spoke publicly about an extension of the current deal between Activision and PlayStation for Call of Duty. , describing this as something rarely seen in the industry.

PlayStation’s Jim Ryan didn’t like it and went public to criticize Microsoft and Spencer, claiming that the leader of Microsoft Gaming didn’t tell the whole truth and contrary to what he said publicly, that he wouldn’t take Call of Duty to PlayStation, he just committed to do so for another 3 years beyond the agreement.

Fast forward a few weeks and today the UK competition authority launched the second phase of the investigation, the European Union is preparing its investigation and Sony applauded.

“By giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty, this deal would have severe negative implications for gamers and the future of the video game industry,” Sony said in a statement sent to the site.

“We want to ensure that PlayStation gamers continue to enjoy the highest quality gaming experience and we appreciate the competition authority’s focus on protecting gamers.”

After this reaction from Sony to the Games Industry, Microsoft decided to comment on Sony’s comment and says that it makes no sense to take Call of Duty from the market leader.

“For Microsoft, it makes zero business sense to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation, given its position as a leader in the console market.,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

As the second phase of the investigation progresses and the Brussels investigation begins, we will certainly have more reactions.