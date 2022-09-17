Tarcísio’s campaign is haunted by Garcia’s growth and Bolsonaro’s rejection

posted on 09/17/2022 03:55



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

In the largest electoral college in the country, São Paulo, Bolsonar candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) enters the final stretch of the campaign pressured by two “ghosts”: the growth of the toucan governor Rodrigo Garcia and the high rejection rate of the president, who is assessed as a barrier to your candidacy.

After a pre-campaign based on his relationship with the Bolsonaro government, the former Minister of Infrastructure has, since the beginning of the official campaign, avoided using the former boss in his propaganda pieces, presenting himself as a non-radical supporter of the president. . He worked to catapult his name, little known by the São Paulo electorate, in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, but, in this final stretch of the campaign, he is under threat of not going to the second round.

For now, Tarcísio occupies second place in the polls of voting intentions, behind Fernando Haddad (PT), but he sees the difference to Rodrigo Garcia, third place, falling with each survey. In the latest Datafolha poll, released on Thursday, the two appear tied in the margin of error (22% to 19%, respectively).





Although unknown to the majority of the São Paulo electorate (44% do not know who he is), Tarcísio has the second highest rejection rate (27%), behind only the leader, Haddad (35%), according to Datafolha. Who is taking advantage of this situation is Rodrigo Garcia, with 17% of rejection and known by 56% of voters.

For Leonardo Barreto, from the political risk consultancy Vector Research, Tarcísio’s case is unique because the former minister “did not enter the race to win the election”. The political scientist recalls that the objective of the candidacy was, in principle, to give Bolsonaro a platform in the largest electoral college in the country. As the candidacy ended up gaining competitiveness, Tarcísio “changed his mind along the way” in an attempt to detach himself from the negative image of the former boss in various segments of the electorate.