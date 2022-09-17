Task force inspects traceability and pesticide residues at Ceagesp — Portuguese (Brazil)

This Friday (16th) the task force for inspection of pesticide residues and traceability of origin of fruits and vegetables by Mapa ends. The action took place in the city of São Paulo and was concentrated at Ceagesp, the largest supply center for fruits, vegetables, flowers, fish and other products in Latin America.

On that occasion, the inspection team inspected and forwarded 105 batches of fruit and vegetables to the Dederal Agricultural Defense Laboratory (LFDA) for verification of pesticide residues prohibited in the country or in disagreement with safety parameters in accordance with legislation. The fine for selling a product unfit for consumption due to the irregular application of pesticides to the trader can reach up to R$ 532 thousand, depending on the size of the inspected lot.

The task force also evaluated the traceability of products and found a general failure in the information on the origin of the inspected products. Through the verification of tax documentation and merchandise identification records, it was found that many commercialized vegetables had incomplete or incoherent information, making it impossible to identify the farmer responsible for the production of the item. In this case, the trader assumes responsibility for marketing the product unfit for consumption.

At the end of the fiscal action, teams from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Secretary of Agriculture of the State of São Paulo and the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo met to formalize an agreement, integrate inspection systems and coordinate joint actions to prevent irregularities verified in the fruit and vegetable trade within the State.

