Taurus will be the center of attention today (16/09) See the predictions

You will receive financial benefits in everything you undertake today. Your personal image will attract people and you will be the center of attention in everything you do. Good time to expand your social circle. TaurusFeed good thoughts today and enjoy the positivity party tomorrow. Definitely, today’s forecast will be the best of the week for you from the sign of Taurus, as the forecasts that we published here on CenárioMT previously were good, but today’s, you should feel the light of day, everything will be within your reach , don’t spoil the wonders that will appear throughout the day, everything is in your hands, just know how to use it. Good luck!

Taurus zodiac characteristics

Taurus people are very hardworking, strategic and ambitious. Therefore, when they propose a goal within the professional field, they do not stop until they reach it. Creativity is one of the most identifying traits of the Taurus at work. Their faithfulness and sense of justice make them dependable and responsible workers, both in routine jobs and in positions of authority. At work, they are methodical and perfectionist, traits that, together with strategic ability and ambition, make them perfect for professions related to banking, administration, medicine or chemistry.



In personal relationships, Taurus is very generous with their circle of trust and is always willing to help. They are a bit suspicious and therefore don’t usually look for new friends. He doesn’t like arguments or conflicts, they prefer fun and good humor.

Sign date: 04/21 to 05/20

Guardian Angel: Uriel

Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-55-14-53-90-68-4