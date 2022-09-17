Ten municipalities account for 9% of the entire value of Brazilian agricultural production – 09/15/2022 – Vaivém

Only ten cities concentrate 9.4% of the entire value of agricultural production in the country. Sorriso (MT), for the third year in a row, led. Agricultural products that left the farms in this municipality reached R$ 9.97 billion, 86% more than in 2020.

This was certainly one of the most profitable years, with the total value of national agricultural production totaling R$ 743.3 billion, an increase of 59% in relation to the value of the previous year.

This income explosion comes in a year when the country’s total agricultural production broke the record period, and fell to 254 million tonnes. The data are from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography).

This record amount of money raised by farmers was due to a price spike, caused by an intense demand for food in these times of pandemic and by a strong acceleration of the dollar.

This, when rising, makes the Brazilian product more competitive in the foreign market and favors exports. In addition, it earns more reais for exporters. It brings into the country, however, external price pressures.

Agricultural income has new paths and is increasingly moving towards the Brazilian Midwest. Of the ten main producing cities, seven are in Mato Grosso, two in Bahia and one in Goiás.

This makes Mato Grosso the state with the highest value of agricultural production in the country, reaching R$ 149.3 billion, 94% more than in 2020. Rio Grande do Sul, after the crop failure in 2020, recovered last year and took the second position, but with greater evolution. Revenues totaled R$81 billion, up 166%.

Paraná, which occupied the second place, retreated to the fourth, with revenues of R$ 72 billion. Due to drought and frost, the state produced a volume of grains 16% lower than the previous year.

As has been happening constantly, soy is the leader in national production. Last year, production of 134 million tons generated R$ 342 billion within the gate, 102% more than in the previous year.

Corn comes next, with revenues of R$ 116.4 billion, up 61%. Last year’s crop of cereal was affected by drought and frost, which reduced the productivity of winter crops.

Prices in 2021 were so good for farmers that the country reduced its cotton planting area by 16%, harvested 19% less, but the production value of this fiber was 39% higher than in the previous period.

Sorriso (MT) has the highest national revenues in soy, soy and corn; Patrocínio (MG) is the main one in coffee; Itapeva (SP) leads in wheat.

Among the Brazilian municipalities, 45 obtained a production value of more than R$ 2 billion last year.

The vast majority of Brazilian municipalities depend on agricultural income. Few, however, are on the top line of revenue. At least 72% of them had a production value of less than BRL 100 million in 2021. Ten of them exceeded BRL 5 billion each in the period.