The Captain and Spirit of the North can be redeemed for free on the Epic Games Store

Both games will be available until September 22.

As of this Thursday (15), users of Epic Games Store can now redeem two games that are being offered for free by the store. Until noon on the 22nd of September it is possible to redeem the 3D adventure game at no additional cost Spirit of the North and the space exploration game The Captain.

Developed by Infuse Studio, Spirit of the North tells the story of a common red fox who finds himself involved with the guardian of the Northern Lights. Inspired by Norse mythology, the adventure promises an emotional and surprising journey, accompanied by an orchestrated soundtrack with 14 original tracks.

The Captain was created by Sysiac Games and puts players in the role of Captain Thomas Welmu, a Special Fleet officer who gets lost on the other side of the galaxy. Knowing that sinister forces are approaching Planet Earth, he will have to run (and gather several allies) to prevent the worst from happening.

ARK and Gloomhaven are next week’s games

The Epic Games Store also revealed which two games it will offer from the 22nd of September. From this date, it will be possible to rescue the famous survival game ARK: Survival Evolved (already given away for free by the store in the past) and Gloomhavendigital version of the famous board game.

To take advantage of the offers, just have a valid PC store account and redeem the games offered before the deadline. This year, the store has already given out several budget titles to its users, including hits like Doom 64 and Shadow of the Tomb Raideramong other less prominent options.

Epic Games claims that has no plans to decrease the number of games offered or terminate its free distribution program. For the company, any investments made in this direction end up being compensated by the growth of its store and the loyalty of new customers.

Epic Games Store