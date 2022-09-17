The Dragon House | Milly Alcock: Fame brought by the series is “horrible”

The actress Milly Alcockwho plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in The Dragon’s House, confessed in an interview with Nylon that he is not adapting very well to the fame brought by the series. Previously, the 22-year-old actress had only appeared in Australian series, which is rarely seen outside the country.

“I’m trying not to look at the fan reaction to Rhaenyra, not get bored with it, because it wouldn’t help me. It would just make me incredibly anxious. Seeing my face all over the place is exhausting, and no one should have to go through that. It’s awful. I don’t know how the socialites of the world do this, because it’s driving me crazy, and I’m finding it really hard to navigate this moment.“, commented.

Alcock also articulated how isolated she feels in her experience: “Few people have gone through this, and finding them is really hard… I don’t know anyone who’s experienced something like that, my friends are very normal and they’re going to college, doing basic stuff. They’re not part of the entertainment world.“.

“I feel like someone has opened Pandora’s box, like I’ve gone to the other side of the looking glass. It’s like Alice in Wonderland. It’s fucking weird“, he added.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners from the first season are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and streaming HBO Max.

