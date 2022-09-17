The ES schools with the highest scores in Portuguese, Mathematics and IDEB 2021

The Ministry of Education (MEC) and the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) presented the results of the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb) 2021 and the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb) this Friday morning. thursday (16th). The numbers refer to the pedagogical year of 2021, when most Brazilian schools were still closed or operating in a hybrid way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, on the Ideb data, the results have been released only for the public network of the initial series (1st to 5th year), of the final series (6th to 9th year) and also of high school. The results of private schools have not yet been released.

Ideb is an index that goes from zero to ten and tries to measure aspects of quality in education through two fronts: performance in Portuguese and mathematics tests and school flow, that is, if students are staying and advancing in grades in school. . The IDEB was adopted in 2005 and is calculated by Inep, an agency linked to the Ministry of Education, including public and private schools.

The school with the highest IDEB in 2021 in the early grades (1st to 5th grade) was EMEB Tia Marlene Petri, in Anchieta, with 8.0. The school with the lowest rate is also in Anchieta: EMEIEF teacher Genelice dos Reis Ramos Hermem, with 1.8.

In the final grades (6th to 9th grade), EMEF Fazenda Aparecida, owned by Alfredo Chaves, had the highest score: 7.1. EEEFM Joassuba Sr. Antonio Patrocio de Fontoura, in Ecoporanga, had the lowest score: 2.7.

In high school, the school with the best IDEB was EEEFM Ponto do Alto, in Domingos Martins, with 6.0. The worst was recorded at the EEEFM Laranjeiras school, in Serra, with 2.7.

In the initial grades, the school with the best grade in mathematics was EMEB Tia Marlene Petri, from Anchieta. In Portuguese, the best score was given by the school EM Abrahão Saleme, by Afonso Cláudio, with 271.15.

In the final grades, EMEF Fazenda Aparecida, in Alfredo Chaves, was the best in mathematics, with a score of 321.08, and also in Portuguese, with a score of 304.7.

In high school, the highest math score was from Ifes – Nova Venécia Campus, with 348.09. The EEEFM Prof. Hermann Berger had the highest score in Portuguese: 329.06.

Other schools did not have their final grade disclosed due to the insufficient number of participants in the evaluation.

Brazil’s grade in the early years of elementary school (children up to the 5th grade, around 10 years old) went from 3.8 in 2005 to 5.9 in 2019 (up 2.1);

In the final years of elementary school (up to the 9th grade, 14 years old at the ideal age), the IDEB went from 3.5 in 2005 to 4.9 in 2019 (up 1.4);

The biggest challenge is high school (up to 17 years old at the ideal age), which had been improving little, from 3.4 in 2005 to 4.2 in 2019 (up 0.8).

HOW IS IDEB CALCULATED?

The IDEB score for each location includes two components:

failure rate, which measures “school flow” by combining dropout and disapproval, that is, whether students are staying in school and whether they are moving on to the next grades;

which measures “school flow” by combining dropout and disapproval, that is, whether students are staying in school and whether they are moving on to the next grades; Performance, measured via Saeb results, a test applied at the end of each school stage (for example, 5th grade students take the Saeb to measure what was learned during the initial years of elementary school, and this result will be part of the IDEB for this stage) . The exam tests knowledge mainly of Portuguese and mathematics.

Each school has its own grade and goal to be pursued, as well as each city, each state and, finally, the general average for Brazil. The general index includes public and private schools, but Inep also separates, in the dissemination, the specific results of the public and private network.

