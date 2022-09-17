The Farm 14: After activity, Deolane, Deborah and Kerline star in a general fight throughout the headquarters: “Go take it at…”

The dawn of “The farm” became more agitated than ever at the turn of Thursday (15th) to Friday (16th). It all started after an activity between the live pedestrians, when Deolane Bezerra went to clean up with Tati Zaqui about an alleged gossip that Bruno Thalamo had told her, putting him against the wall. The pair came to understand each other, but Kerlinewho was on the side, did not like the situation.

The influencer got into the mix and stabbed Bruno, disapproving of the boy’s attitude: “You are a gossip. Look, what a disappointment, you’re a bad character. He’s the most shameless guy in this house”. the participant Alex Galletewent into the matter to agree with Kerline, reaffirming what he thought of Bruno: “It’s really desperate”. The attitude irritated the journalist, who cursed the ex-reality: “Will take it in the c*”, which caused even more anger in Alex, who went after the famous and had to be held by his colleagues.

At the same time that the discussion between the trio took place, in the room with other participants, Deborah took the opportunity to speak ill of Deolane, who ended up hearing everything when entering the place. Shayan was also present and, next to Deborah, began to snipe the lawyer, who was arguing with the redhead.

Deborah even said that Deolane was desperate and that’s why she would be forming a small group with other participants. On the other hand, the widow of MC Kevin pointed out that the former contestant of “Power Couple Brazil” had entered the rural reality with the strategy formed to fight with her.