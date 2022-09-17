The Farm 14: Shack between Deolane and Kerline | Central Reality

The ex-BBB was outraged to see that Tiago Ramos had asked to withdraw reality show and none of his friends did anything.

The dawn of the Farm was hectic. After a frustrating party, the reality show’s headquarters became a battlefield with several shacks. First Tiago Ramos and Thomas Costdiscussed it, which resulted in the request for withdrawal from Neymar’s ex-stepfather. The fact is that Kerline Cardoso he didn’t like to see that Tiago had asked to leave and none of his friends went to try to stop him. “The rest are there watching from the cabin“, brandished the first eliminated from the BBB.

Deolane didn’t like to hear Kerline include her name when she said that no one had come to stop Tiago from ringing the bell. “Here it is, no one passes their hands on their heads!“, said the lawyer. The former BBB retorts saying that she doesn’t think it’s right. Deolane Bezerra shouts: “Go away with him, baby, then. You’re worried! Go along!“.

Deolane it took off when Kerline said that when the lawyer had needed the ex-player, he was on her tail. Deolane was left questioning when she had needed Tiago. The confusion was stopped after the pawns separated the two, however, they still continued exchanging insults.

Read more: