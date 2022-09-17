The main symptoms and how to treat

What many people understand as simple shyness can be interpreted as a situation of social phobia. In these cases, there is a much more extreme situation than a simple retraction, after all, it involves a more intense condition with more difficulty to overcome. To understand better, check here the main signs of social phobia.

Read More: Adopt 8 habits that will greatly strengthen your mental health

How to identify social phobia?

Many people spend a lot of their lives believing that what they feel is just shyness. However, shyness differs from social phobia in that it is easier to overlook in informal moments. On the other hand, social phobia can be much more aggressive and need more intense treatments. Check the signs:

Tired of social activities

While many people look forward to relaxing moments with friends, people with social phobia dread this moment. After all, this can be a time with a lot of exposure and capable of tiring these people very easily. Therefore, they always end up avoiding celebrations or hours of relaxation like this.

hidden personality

Another very common factor in people with social phobia is the attempt to hide their personality. In this case, this act does not consist of a moment of bad faith, but of a need to hide for fear of being judged.

Also, there is a belief that when someone really sees you, then that person will stop liking you. However, it is a mental trap that needs to be fought emphatically.

Constant comparison with others

For a person with this phobia, they will always be smaller, less interesting, or less beautiful than anyone else. This will arouse a great demand for hiding from public environments and a great desire to disappear. Along with this feeling is the constant self-criticism that is actually self-sabotage.

feeling of loneliness

Finally, we need to mention that, despite claiming to feel good alone, people with social phobia live with the feeling of loneliness. So this is a really annoying condition that needs treatment.

It is worth mentioning that the most efficient way to combat social phobia is through psychotherapies. This is because conversation has relevant therapeutic effects and psychology has powerful strategies for self-acceptance.