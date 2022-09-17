The oldest amputated leg

Today when we suffer an open fracture, one where the bone breaks through the skin, doctors can fix it and it is rarely necessary to amputate the leg or arm. But this is an achievement of 20th century medicine. Before, the only solution was to amputate. An 18th-century operating room, discovered in London in the attic of a church, was where harbor workers with open fractures were brought in. Today it is a museum (https://oldoperatingtheatre.com). The amputation was quick and without anesthesia, but the pain was unbearable.

Books of the time say that only 30% of amputees survived. Amputations have been done for millennia. The oldest was discovered in a 7,000-year-old skeleton, missing a forearm, excavated in France. The novelty is the discovery of a skeleton in Borneo, Indonesia, which had a leg amputated 31,000 years ago.

Humans discovered agriculture and built the first towns and cities between 15,000 and 10,000 years ago. Thirty thousand years ago, when the leg of the Borneo patient was amputated, we were living in nomadic bands, hunting and gathering fruits and roots. We spent the day looking for food and slept in caves. It was never thought that these populations knew enough to amputate a leg.

The skeleton was discovered in a cave in Borneo inhabited for millennia. It contains cave paintings dating to 40,000 years ago, indicating that its inhabitants were culturally sophisticated. Excavating the floor of this cave was found the almost complete skeleton of a person whose sex cannot be determined. She was approximately 20 years old when she died. Her left leg was amputated between the knee and the foot. Both leg bones, the tibia and fibula, were cut at the same height. There were no signs of bone crushing or longitudinal fractures. In addition, there were marks on the bones that indicated the use of cutting instruments (knives or axe). The location of the cut is identical in both bones and transverse. These signs exclude the possibility that the amputation is the result of an accident or an animal attack.

Image shows the precise cut of the fibula and tibia bones of the left leg of an individual who lived 31,000 years ago. Photograph: TR Maloney et al./Nature

The most interesting thing is that the ends of the bones regenerated, forming a round callus. Careful examination of this bone callus suggests that the person lived six years after the amputation. The absence of signs of infection in the bones indicates that the recovery was relatively rapid. As the person died at approximately 20 years of age, it is likely that they were 14 or 15 years old when they underwent the amputation. The analysis of isotopes of carbon and uranium present in the teeth and of fragments of coal found between the bones demonstrates that the death occurred between 30 and 31 thousand years ago. So now, this happens to be the oldest amputation case that we know of.

This discovery indicates that our distant ancestors already knew enough about human anatomy, about blood circulation, about sutures and were probably able to avoid infections. Without these technologies and knowledge, it is difficult to imagine how they were able to successfully carry out a procedure of this complexity. In addition, the society of the time should have been sufficiently organized to take care of this person during his recovery and ensure his survival for years without him being able to walk. Of course, we don’t know how often treatments like this were performed or the success rate of this type of intervention.

What seems obvious to me is that this discovery will lead scientists to reconsider the degree of technological and cultural development of these peoples. As these populations did not know writing and practically did not build architectural works, everything we know about them was learned by excavating the places where they lived and studying the bones, the paintings, the remains of food and the few artifacts found. With so little information, it is natural to underestimate the progress of these societies. A discovery like this will force us to re-evaluate the knowledge and technologies these people already mastered.

More information on nature: Surgical amputation of a limb 31,000 years ago in Borneo.