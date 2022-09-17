The ‘world’s oldest 3D heart’ found in prehistoric fish

Raju Singh

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • BBC News Science Reporter

gogo fish 2

Credit, paleozoo

photo caption,

Artist’s impression of the Gogo fish

Researchers have discovered a 380-million-year-old heart preserved inside a fossilized prehistoric fish.

They say the specimen captures a key moment in the evolution of the blood-pumping organ found in all spinal animals, including humans.

The heart belonged to a fish known as Gogo, now extinct.

The discovery described as “jaw-dropping”, published in the journal Science, was made in Western Australia.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

