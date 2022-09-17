There are many ways to improve it

As with all other organs in our body, it is very important to maintain gut health in day. The intestine is a fundamental organ as it is part of several systems such as the immune, endocrine and nervous systems, in addition to having a very important function in our body that helps maintain health as a whole.

In our intestines can be found several bacteria, fungi and other microbes that perform various functions and are relevant to our health in general. Keep reading and learn how to improve intestinal health.

How to maintain intestinal health?

There are tips that are super important to keep your gut health up to date, they are:

Always drink plenty of water

Since staying hydrated is something very important to maintain the health and well-being of our body as a whole.

Eat well

Always bet on healthy and nutrient-rich foods such as: Vegetables, vegetables, fruits, legumes, seeds, oilseeds and whole grains.

Sleep well

Since not sleeping or sleeping very little can end up causing a malfunction in the intestine and have serious impacts on intestinal health, sleeping well is one of the actions to contribute to improving this.

Avoid consumption of foods with excess fat

Foods with excess fat, spices and preservatives compromise the functioning and quality of the microbiota.

Practice physical exercises

Since the practice of physical exercises on a regular basis strengthens the muscles, bones and intestine, the more we maintain these habits, the more the microorganisms in the intestine will perform their functions correctly. Consequently, there will be several benefits such as: Improve our immunity, help control weight and help synthesize the various nutrients we ingest, among many other actions.