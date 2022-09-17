These two great games could be yours forever if you redeem them via the Epic Games Store ⋆

This week, to the delight of the players, the epic games updated its list with free game offers and made available two great games. So it is! Until 12:00 pm on September 22nd (Brasilia time), everyone will be able to redeem their adventures and increase their game libraries even more. Also, updates to the free games section of the Epic Games Store have already allowed us to take a look at next week’s gifts… let’s check it out?

As I highlighted, until September 22, players will be able to redeem two great games via the Epic Games Store. the first is great Spirit of the North, which is geared towards adventure and exploration games and draws attention for its visuals. This is an indie game that puts us in the shoes of a fox and takes us to incredible scenarios. Now the second game is the curious one The Captain. This is another indie adventure that has a good number of attractions. Overall, the game gives us the chance to command a spaceship and explore an immense galaxy.

It is worth mentioning that, by updating the free games section of its store, Epic Games ended up revealing which games will be redeemable for free next week. And yes, those who enjoy a quality game cannot pass up the opportunity. In the end, Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven will be the gifts. Therefore, we can say that Epic has “placed” a good sequence and the biggest beneficiaries will be the players. So, all we have left is to say thank you and add the titles to our game libraries.