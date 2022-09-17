“They gave Jorge 5 years”; Leila’s posture with Dudu leaks and Palmeiras fans are “crazed” on the web

Dudu has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2023 and has not yet agreed to stay with the current leader of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras has been in the spotlight in Brazilian football since the 2015 season, when they won the Copa do Brasil title, against Santos, their opponent next Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque.. Since then, Verdão has once again won the most democratic tournament in the country, two Libertadores, two Campeonato Paulistas and even lifted the Brasileirão title on two other occasions. More recently, Alviverde celebrated the unprecedented achievement of the Recopa Sul-Americana.

And one of those responsible for making Palmeiras a winning team is forward Dudu. Idol of the fans and one of the symbols of the Club’s reconstruction, shirt 7 was not only present in most of these titles but was fundamental for the team in these achievements. And if it depends on the attacker, this story will last longer. That’s because the multi-champion has already warned Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros that he wants to extend their bond for a few more seasons.

Dudu’s contract runs until December 2023. The athlete, along with his agents, has already sought out Palmeiras and asked for a contract of another 4 years. According to the Nosso Palestra portal, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros want the player to continue, but for 2 years. This is the imbroglio that makes Baixola not get its renewal right at this moment. However, both are willing to talk after the season finale.

Who didn’t like the way Leila Pereira treated the conversation with Dudu and his agents were the Verdão fans. In the view of the Palmeiras, many players who do not add to the Club won 5 years of contract, and Dudu, who does a lot for the team and has almost no injuries, they want to offer a smaller bond.

“Palmeiras gave Jorge and others 5 years of contract, but according to information in the media, he does not want to accept Dudu’s 4-year renewal proposal, the club’s greatest player of the century, and who would complete 11 years in the team”, said a fan. “Give what the bass asks for. This one has been at the club for 7 years and has never sat on the contract. So there is zero risk of him accommodating with a long contract”, evaluated another member of the crowd. “If Palmeiras doesn’t do everything for Dudu to retire at the club, it will be a crime. This one, yes, deserves a lot of effort for him to retire at Palmeiras. With a farewell game and damn it”,‘concluded a fanatic from Palmeiras.