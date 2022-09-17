Tiago helps Deolane get ready for the party

Tonight is party night at “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV)! At the beginning of the night, the pedestrians received the costumes for the Japan themed party and Tiago Ramos went to help Deolane get dressed.

In the bedroom, next to Bia, he helped the widow of MC Kevin to adjust the parts of the costume that she will wear during the party.

A possible romance between Deolane Bezerra and Tiago Ramos has been commented on by fans of the season on social media.

In a live held on her Instagram, Dayane Bezerra, Deolane’s sister, commented on her sister’s relationship with Neymar’s mother’s ex-boyfriend.

“I think it’s really cute. Where Deolane goes, he goes behind. The chair there, and he holding the chair for Deolane to sit on. Oh, I thought that was beautiful. How cute, how cute! I liked him”, he said. Dayane.

“So, I’m not going to say that if she catches him, I’m going to have a heart attack and suffer. No. The boy is a cute one. Did he have a problem? There was, but inside it’s showing that he’s someone else? It’s! Okay, I’m loving it their friendship. And if she catches him, I’ll say ‘cool, interesting’. You know I’m zero prejudice”, he added.

Yesterday, Deolane Bezerra vented to Tiago Ramos and said he believes he is in reality because of the boy.

In bed, getting ready for the live show later, the lawyer began: “I really, really like helping people. I’m afraid to leave here and leave you.”

“Why?”, asked the ex-boyfriend of Nadine, mother of Neymar. “You’re a little crazy, I’ve held you twice, but I can’t be your mother either, right?”, Deolane said.

“No, here you’re not like my mother, are you crazy?”, replied the football player.

