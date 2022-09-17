TIM has 90 internship vacancies throughout Brazil; see opportunities

One of the largest telecommunications companies in Brazil, TIM announces new 90 paid internship vacancies in the country. Students from any higher education course (licence or bachelor’s degree) or technical level courses can apply as long as they have impediments to work in the role within a period of two years. Read on and see the opportunities and regions available for registration.

TIM hires high-level and technical interns in different regions of Brazil

The company TIM, a reference in telecommunications in Brazil, opens up new opportunities for its internship program. Technical level students or higher can apply, regardless of color, race, gender, age, sexual orientation or disability. The company values ​​diversity and inclusion in all areas where it operates, valuing all differences.

The program’s main objective is to recruit students with training expected until December 2023, who identify with the company’s values ​​and are duly enrolled in an institution of technical level or higher, provided they are available to intern for six hours a day, from Monday to Friday during business hours.

Check now the benefits that are included within the employment contract in addition to the aid grant:

Health care;

Pharmacy Assistance;

Training program;

Meal ticket;

Dental care;

Scholarship Assistance;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers.

how to apply

For students who are interested in applying to participate in the company’s selection process TIMthey must access the registration site and check all the steps of the process, done by simply clicking on the “CANDIDATE-SE” link, and completing their registration.

