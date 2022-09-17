Timbó defends Xaviera from Vanclei’s threats in Mar do Sertão

The arrival of new characters promises to cause interesting twists in Sertão Sea, but some of these figures are also willing to generate acute problems in the region. A clear example of this revolves around the visit of vanclei (Marcello Melo Jr.), who appears in the small town in search of opportunities and, from one moment to the next, transforms the life of Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) in hell. Who will be keeping an eye on the situation is Timbo (Enrique Diaz), who will defend the girl after realizing a problematic attitude.

Unable to hide his platonic charm for Xaviera, the drought survivor is always keeping an eye on the constant glow of the woman who usually leaves men drooling around her in the soap opera. In one of those moments of admiration, Timbó ends up watching an intriguing scene in which Vanclei shoots harsh threats against his ex-wife, showing some of his bad intentions to the public and officially dividing himself between right and wrong in the plot.

Xaviera will have difficulties dealing with her ex-husband in Canta Pedra. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

This duality will even become commonplace in Mar do Sertão, as several protagonists take intense risks in the midst of their ambitious plans. This means that even great heroes like Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and Candoca (Isadora Cruz) can make fatal mistakes at some specific stage, especially when anger overcomes all other feelings.

Xaviera will nurture a great feeling of respect for Timbó, as will several other residents of Canta Pedra, after all, Enrique Diaz’s character carries with him a charming charisma capable of softening even the hardest heart, except that of Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues), who is still willing to do anything to make a profit, especially after escaping prison in the next few chapters.