To criticize Lula, Moro publishes Bolsonaro campaign material

posted on 09/16/2022 19:06



In 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) found that Judge Sergio Moro acted with ‘partiality’ in the trial that led to the former president’s first conviction for corruption allegations. – (credit: Alan Santos/PR; Ricardo Stukert/PT; Agência Brasil/Reproduction)

Former judge Sergio Moro (União-Brasil), candidate for the Senate from Paraná, published, on Instagram, a campaign video by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that criticizes former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The video cites Lava-Jato’s actions and Lula’s convictions for corruption. Check out:





“Our work at Lava-Jato was recognized around the world. Bolsonaro shows Brazil what I’ve been saying here: Lula was not acquitted, nor acquitted. His hands are dirty. That’s why I want to be a Senator for Paraná. We will not allow the return of the system of corruption and the PT”, wrote Moro when publishing Bolsonaro’s piece.

In 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) found that Judge Sergio Moro acted with “partial” in the trial that led to the former president’s first conviction for corruption allegations.





In 2017, Moro handed Lula a sentence of 9 and a half years in prison, increased to 12 years and one month in January 2018 by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), a court of second instance, and later reduced to eight years and ten months in 2019 by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Lula, 76, was imprisoned from April 2018 to November 2019.

The former president was also sentenced to 17 years in prison in another trial started by Moro, but concluded by his successor when the judge left the judiciary to become a minister.

These two convictions were annulled by Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, for considering the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba to be incompetent to judge the cases, determining that they be resumed in the Federal Court of the Federal District. The decision enabled Lula to run in the 2022 presidential elections.

Moro and Bolsonaro are fighting. The former judge accused the president of interfering with the Federal Police when he was still Minister of Justice. The accusation led to Moro’s departure from the government.