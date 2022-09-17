Trick to SHIELD your WhatsApp against invaders and scammers

The number of frauds involving messaging apps has been on the rise and makes users alert. Despite the fear, it is necessary to understand that there are protection mechanisms offered by the platforms. Use all resources to ensure that your privacy is preserved, associated with cell phone care.

data security

The internet has brought numerous benefits, but it has also increased the exposure of personal information. Gradually, social networks have been adapting to offer barriers capable of protecting sensitive data, including names, addresses and especially the bank account. Keeping hackers away from the system has become a mission for many technology companies.

Protect your WhatsApp

1st Step: open the app and click ”More options”, going to ”Settings” > ”Account” > ”Privacy”.

2nd Step: drag to the bottom of the screen and select the ”Fingerprint lock” option.

3rd Step: Activate the ”Unlock with Fingerprint” function.

4th Step: Position the index finger on the sensor to register your fingerprint.

5th Step: choose a time interval for the confirmation to be requested and update the ”Show content” functionality, if you want to continue receiving notifications and calls even with the Whatsapp blocked.

Fingerprint lock

As can be seen, not all smartphones can adhere to this function, given the technological restrictions.

The mechanism is available for devices running Android 6.0 onwards and also authorized by the Google Biometrics API. When configuring it, WhatsApp will periodically require user identification from fingerprint. In cases related to theft, this practice reduces the risk of data leak.

Prioritize your security and don’t forget to set up two-factor identification, protect other sensitive applications such as digital accounts and means of contact. Also prevent your address from being virtually visible by adding the location to posts, assuming the role of preventing threats.