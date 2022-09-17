TV Alterosa holds debate with candidates for the government of Minas this Saturday

TV Alterosa, promoted by the group Dirios Associados, holds a debate with the main candidates for the government of Minas Gerais. Scenery is already being set up in the TV studio (photo: EM/DA Press)

TV Alterosa holds, this Saturday (17/9), at 18:30, a debate to know, analyze and discuss the proposals of the candidates for the government of Minas Gerais.

Five candidates from the parties with representation in the National Congress were invited: Romeu Zema (Novo), Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Carlos Viana (PL), Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) and Marcus Pestana (PSDB).

Simultaneously broadcast live on the Portal Uai YouTube channel, the event will last an hour and a half, divided into four blocks. The rules were defined in advance with the candidates’ advisors. If any of them does not match, the pulpit will be empty.

Journalists from the group Dirios Associados, responsible for promoting the debate, will question participants in the first block. In the second and third blocks, competitors will ask each other questions, with the right to reply and reply. The fourth and last block will be reserved for final considerations.

The position and order of participation of the candidates was drawn in advance, in the presence of the advisors of each politician. They will be free to define what topic they will address when asking questions, as well as to choose who will respond. However, each candidate can only be asked once.

The mediation of the debate will be in charge of the editor-in-chief and presenter of Jornal da Alterosa, Carolina Saraiva.