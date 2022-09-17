Two-meter ‘deadly’ shark into US boat and crew despair

Fishermen are doing well and the animal was returned to the sea after receiving the necessary care

Reproduction/Facebook/@Sea Ventures Charters

Shark jumped into a boat but is ok and was returned to the sea



A group of Maine fishermen, United States, was taken by surprise on the 27th of August while fishing. They were surprised by a shark that took the bait and gave a ‘mortal’ into the boat they were on. The moment was captured by a camera and shared on Sea Ventures Charters’ Facebook. According to the publication, everyone was enjoying the stunt that the animal was doing when they were taken by surprise by its jump. The two-meter shark caused panic among the fishermen who left the place running, with the exception of one that was cornered. “A once in a lifetime experience! Fortunately, no one on board was hurt!”, read the publication, which also reported that the animal was “measured, marked, pushed towards the transom door and released”. Those responsible for the post, thanked you for the work done. “Dave and Cameron did an amazing job keeping people and the shark safe”, they also left kudos to “Chris Kingsbury and his boy band for their cool head, assistance and this amazing video”.