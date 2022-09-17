Two-year-old baby tests positive for Monkeypox

New bulletin shows seven new cases in Campo Grande, and one in Aquidauana

Patient with skin rashes, one of the main and most visible symptoms of monkeypox. (Photo: Playback/Pixabay)
Epidemiological bulletin from Ses (State Health Department) shows that Mato Grosso do Sul recorded eight new cases of Monkeypox in the last 24 hours. A two-year-old baby tested positive for the disease in Campo Grande.

Another six men, aged between 27 and 52 years, contracted the disease in the Capital, in addition to two women aged 17 and 33 years. The 8th case registered was a 14-year-old girl in Aquidauana.

With the new notifications, Mato Grosso do Sul now has 88 confirmed cases of the disease so far, while another 4 probable cases are being investigated, 58 have already been cured and 34 have the virus active in the body.

Know more – Monkeypox is a disease, popularly known as monkeypox, caused by a virus that infects rodents in Africa. Until May 2022, all outbreaks of the pathology were restricted to the African continent, but the disease has spread around the world and currently has transmission between humans.

