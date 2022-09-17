Ukraine finds mass grave with 450 bodies in reconquered city

Ukraine’s government announced on Friday that 450 graves had been found near Izium, a city in the east of the country recently reconquered from Russian forces.

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky had cited the discovery of “mass graves”, without detailing the number of people buried or the cause of death. According to Oleg Kotenko, the government secretary for the missing persons search, “many people died of starvation” during the period of occupation in this area.

On Twitter, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak referred to the 450 graves found at the site as “large-scale burials”.

“For months, terror, violence, torture and mass killings reigned in the occupied territories,” he added.

Bomb squads work in the area to look for possible mines or explosive devices.

450 могил… Це лише одне з масових поховань, виявлених біля Ізюма. На окупованих територіях місяцями панували шалений жах, насильство, тортури та масові ввбив. Хтось іще хоче «заморожування війни» замість відправки танків? Ми не маємо права залишити людей наодинці зі Злом. pic.twitter.com/V028pCWTBB — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 16, 2022

Ditches may have civilians who died of starvation, says government official. According to Oleg Kotenko, the discovery of the mass graves was made possible thanks to a video posted on social media.

In the footage, a man says: “We have to get the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers out of the morgue and bury them, because Ukraine doesn’t want them.”

Kotenko said the graves were dug during fighting at the time of the city’s takeover by Russian forces in March, and also during the Russian occupation, which ended last week. The site has 443 graves.

“I saw the number 443,” Kotenko told AFP, before noting that the death toll is calculated according to the numbers, although “some graves may contain two or three people.”

Kotenko stated that “the unnamed graves are those of people (found) on the street”.

“Many people died of starvation. This part of the city was isolated, without supplies. People were blocked, nothing was working.”

Makeshift cemetery in the Ukrainian city of Izium Image: Oleksandr Khomenko/Reuters

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities took a group of public prosecutors, police officers and journalists to personally check the mass grave.

In addition to the discovery, reporters have already reported seeing improvised cemeteries in homes and in forested areas, with dozens of simple crosses, and noted the destruction of Izium due to air and ground attacks. It is estimated that 80% of the buildings suffered structural damage or were destroyed.

UN will investigate collective cemetery. After the images were released, the UN (United Nations) informed that it intends to send a team of experts to investigate the place.

Ukrainian counteroffensive

Since the beginning of the month, Ukraine has regained control of thousands of square kilometers, thanks to a counter-offensive carried out on several fronts against Russian troops. The most important advances took place in the Kharkiv region, on the Russian border.

Izium had almost 50,000 inhabitants before the war and was the scene of intense fighting in the spring (autumn in Brazil), before being taken by the Russians. It was turned into a crucial point for the supply of Russian troops.

Russian forces have been accused by Ukraine of committing atrocities in the occupied territories, including Bucha, a town near Kiev from which Moscow troops withdrew in late March and where dozens of bodies of executed civilians were found. Russia has denied committing the crimes.

National Police Chief Igor Klymenkoalso reported that around 10 “torture chambers” were found in reclaimed towns across the Kharkivincluding the two in Balakiyawhich had already been revealed by politicians in the country.

*With information from AFP, ANSA and RFI