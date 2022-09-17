Understand why the English stand for hours to see the queen’s coffin

London – It was almost 6:30 am (local time) and a line of almost five kilometers was already forming along the River Thames. The sun was rising, and thousands of people were walking slowly towards the Palace of Westminster to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Englishman Nichola Glasse, 54, waits in line for two hours, not knowing how long the journey would take. It was a regret that motivated her to participate in the experience. “I didn’t do that when the Queen Mother died. I promised myself that when Elizabeth II died, I would. If she’s served us for 70 years, the least I can do is spend seven hours in a row,” she shared, tearfully.

Never seen before in the history of London, the historic queue is being called by some as The Queue. The two capitalized words make a pun on The Queen, a title that resembles a proper name by which the late monarch was called in her kingdom. Some have also nicknamed it the Elizabeth Line, the same name as the newly opened subway line, which honors the monarch.

Since Wednesday (14/9), when the public funeral began, the queue has reached 8 km. Even footballer David Beckham braved the English heat and rain to pay tribute to the queen. The athlete spent 12 hours standing next to ordinary people. On Friday morning (9/16), the organization warned that it would not let anyone else in the queue because reports of assault and even sexual harassment began to emerge.

The figure of Elizabeth II is ingrained in British culture and for most natives, being present at times like this is a way of honoring and recognizing someone who has served the nation for years. The Queen, as she was also called, was the longest-lived queen of the nation in all of Great Britain’s history. It was 70 years of reign. The collective mourning that has raged in central London since the announcement of her death last Thursday (8/9) makes young and old alike recognize that the moment is “an honor to the past”.

This is the case of Helen Brown, 24, who got in line with her family, not knowing if she would make it to the end. “I have to work today, so I came at dawn. It’s weird to think she’s gone. Prime ministers change all the time, but she was always there,” she shares. The British woman also reflects how this solemn moment is a reason for union for many, but also for estrangement. “It’s curious. When it comes to emotions, we prefer to deal with them privately, not in a huge queue that lasts for hours. But that’s what we’re doing today,” she added.

Transport

Briton Sam Brown, 29, symbolizes all the rites behind the most organized wake in all of England. He is a transport route planner in London and over the last 10 years has been present at numerous meetings that have thought about the historic moment. In line, Sam remembers these meetings, which organized the traffic of the population for the day of the queen’s death. Between shifts at work, he risks seeing the monarch’s coffin up close. “We spent the last ten years planning the city’s train routes in case she died. And the day has come. It doesn’t feel real, this moment is still strange to me”, it transpires.

Brazil

The Brazilian Douglas Martins, 31, is not in the queue yet, but he feels ready to enter. A resident of Dublin, Ireland, he will travel to London just for the occasion. “What motivates me is the female power that she represented so bravely, giving up her life, for the sake of the people and the country.”

Tradition

In the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where the public visitation of Elizabeth II’s coffin takes place, it was also the place where the Queen Mother had her body veiled in 2002. The British Alan Dod, 46, attended both. “It was an experience that I had to continue. It’s my way of saying thank you,” he said. Dod waited in line for 8 hours just to see the coffin up close.

On the sidewalks of Waterloo, Jane Sarkan followed almost the entire reign of Elizabeth II in life. The 60-year-old Briton, the daughter of an Indian and an English mother, was walking in what she preferred to call a “pilgrimage”. “It’s like that. This journey on foot is to honor an example of diplomacy. It is an emotional experience, but also a physical one. There will never be anyone like her.” “She goes far beyond the face stamped on stamps and banknotes. That’s why I’m here, paying tribute to a real person.”

Elizabeth II’s Lying-in-state, as this stage of the wake is called, lasts until 6:30 am (local time) next Monday (19/9). The queen will be buried in Windsor, in the chapel that honors her father, King George VI.