Unimed Porto Alegre adopts SAP’s S/4 Hana | News

Unimed Porto Alegre, one of the largest operators of the Unimed system, closed a project to implement SAP’s S/4 Hana management system, to be implemented by EY until next year.

SAP’s cloud platform will integrate accounting and inventory control systems, automating cash flow processes, in addition to helping to consolidate the company’s entire budget and human resources planning.

“Our expectation is for an important gain in efficiency and performance by simplifying our operation, increasing the security of our accesses, in addition to eliminating any manual processes without integration”, highlighted Ricardo Machado, Systems Manager at Unimed Porto Alegre.

The Unimed Porto Alegre project was closed through Rise with SAP, a program by the German multinational focused precisely on promoting adoption and migration to S/4.

Launched in early 2021, Rise with SAP involves migrating to the ERP cloud, with SAP or selected partners taking over support, managed services and infrastructure.

Customers can still maintain their on-premise licenses and maintenance contracts, billed in a subscription format, the traditional way of purchasing software.

With EY, Unimed Porto Alegre chose a strong SAP partner, accustomed to implementing highly complex ERP projects.