until when to make the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand?

O extraordinary loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund can still be requested by workers who have not yet moved. This action will be available until December 15th.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, until the beginning of August, about R$ 9.2 billion in extraordinary withdrawal funds had not yet been moved. All workers who have accounts with available balance are entitled to withdrawal. The credit is automatically available in the account of the box hason behalf of the worker.

It is important to remember that whether or not to withdraw is a worker’s choice. If they are not interested, it is possible to indicate that they do not wish to receive the withdrawal, so their account will not be debited. For this, the worker must access the FGTS application or go to one of the Caixa branches.

Resource blocking

According to financial institution, the withdrawal will not be made available if the worker has the amounts blocked in the guarantee fund account. They inform you that blocking may occur due to some factors. Among the main reasons for this are:

guarantee of credit operations in anticipation of Saque Aniversário;

court order;

request for refund of amount collected by the employer;

and inconsistent data.

To find out whether or not you are entitled to the withdrawal, just access the Caixa website. The action can also be carried out through the FGTS application and at branches of the Savings Bank. When performing the consultation through the FGTS website, it is also possible to find out about the credit date in the Digital Savings Account.

When consulting the application and Caixa agencies, it is possible to inform that you do not want to receive the credit for the amount. In addition to giving the options to request the return of the credited amount, request the return of the amount credited to the account FGTS and also make registration changes to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

Details about the payment of the extraordinary withdrawal

The amounts of the extraordinary withdrawal will be automatically made available in the account of the Caixa Tem worker. However, if he does not have an account, Caixa Econômica Federal must open one automatically. It is worth mentioning that, if the holder has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal will be carried out in the following steps:

First, accounts relating to extinct employment contracts, starting with the account with the lowest balance;

Then other linked accounts, starting with the account with the lowest balance.

The entire withdrawal request process can be done online. In this way, the worker will not need to go to a Caixa branch, just enter the FGTS app and enter the requested data. The app is available for smartphones and tablets, in Android and iOS versions.

After crediting the extraordinary loot in the digital social savings account, it is possible to pay slips or bills. It is also possible to use the values ​​through the virtual debit card and QR code to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments, through the application.