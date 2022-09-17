URGENT! Tiago Ramos gives up and asks to leave “A Fazenda”

Right after all the general brawl inside the headquarters of “The farm“, Tiago Ramos announced to the production that dropped out of the program. He was nominated by the reality team to read the dispute manual. The rule dictates that the pawn must read the information and confirm again that you had no intention of staying at headquarters.

> The Farm: Thomaz Costa and Tiago Ramos fight after party

Right after the fight, Tiago Ramos warned the production that he did not want to continue on reality. Before that, however, he was already being harassed before that. Bia Miranda, Thomaz Costa, Lucas Santos, Pérola Barreiros, Moranguinho, Pelé MilFlows and Vini Buttel were already insisting that the model state that it was interested in Deolane Bezerra.

Even so, the fight with Thomas made him lose his little patience. Therefore, he decided that he would not continue in the dispute. wine, Bruno and Kerline tried to avoid the situation. He, however, stood by his decision and reinforced his request to leave.

“I don’t want to stay anymore, can you respect that? I don’t want to stay anymore, so I don’t want them to think about that word anymore. I want to leave, bro,” she stated.

Hours after the notice, Tiago went outside and explained that he would have to wait until the production called him to leave. Meanwhile, he was talking to Deolanewho explained to him the reason for keeping away when realizing that the model was exalted. “Look at you losing your mind. I’m super bad about it, man”vented.

After the fires of hell began to cool, Deolane sought out Tiago to advise the boy.#AFZenda14 pic.twitter.com/ugIazH98ia — #HITOU (@hitounaweb) September 17, 2022

Until the time of publication of the agenda, the production of “A Fazenda” has not yet drawn Tiago Ramos to leave the reality show. At the time of withdrawal, the house was notified by Ingrid Oharawho listened to the pawn’s request for production.

Who takes the place of Tiago Ramos, after dropping out of “A Fazenda”?

With the withdrawal of Tiago Ramos of the program, a new pawn will enter the dispute. For those who don’t remember, Adriane Galisteu said that the participants who were in the storeroom would stay stand-by in case of withdrawals or expulsions.

Therefore, the other participants who did not enter after the victory of Bia Miranda, André Santos, Claudia Baronesa, MC Créu and Suzi Sassaki must be summoned to enter “The Farm” now. However, the decision order has not yet been informed by the Record TV.

However, if you follow the percentage, Baroness must be the new pawn that will be in the cast of “The Farm 14”since she won second place in the poll, with 36.54% of public votes.

BIA MIRANDAAAAA IS THE NEW PEOA OF THE HEADQUARTERS #NewPawn pic.twitter.com/oyqXnp2aig — The Farm (@afazendarecord) September 16, 2022

Even being in the first week of confinement, bullshit was not missing for the new cast of reality. Therefore, strategies have already begun to be planned for the formation of the first roça of the seasonwhich takes place next Tuesday (20).

Lucasthe new Farmerhas already suggested that it may indicate Deborah to the first roça of reality. In addition, with the responsibilities that the Farmer position gives to the pawn, it is possible to imagine what the participant can still cause a lot within the dispute.

It is worth remembering, moreover, that Pele MilFlows will also be immune next to the Farmer, once the two completed the test together. In other words, the number of pawns that can be voted on became even smaller.



