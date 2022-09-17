Val Marchiori marries a businessman and wants to have a child in 2 years

After three years of engagement, businesswoman Val Marchiori, 47, married fellow businessman Thiago Castilho, 40. The ceremony was held at a hotel in Santorini, Greece. The next plan is to prepare to have children with her husband, who intends to in two years.

mother of two children, eike and Victor Ulinskithe result of her first marriage with businessman evaldo Ulinski, Val doesn’t hide her desire to have a girl.

“I’m crazy about having a girl, it could be a boy too, but I want to plan for two years from now. Now, we’re in a phase of undertaking and traveling. But we want to have a child together, yes,” said Val, in an interview with website “Ego Brazil”. “We will have it!”, said Thiago, who also has a son from another relationship.

Celebrated last Friday (9), the wedding was the first of nine ceremonies planned by the couple in nine different countries. She joined her two children in a more intimate event, with people closest to the couple.

One of the celebrations is scheduled to take place in Monte Verde, Minas Gerais. “I want to do the second one in Brazil. It will be a bigger ceremony in my condominium, for family and friends. Afterwards, I want to renew my vows, because I love to party. One in each country! We choose each other, so we have to celebrate the love between us always. And that’s it, let’s be happy, because what we take from life are the moments we live!”, he said.

When choosing the dress, Val said that Thiago came to give guesses on the model, but preferred not to see the final design so as not to spoil the surprise.