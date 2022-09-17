Vibra announces dividend policy and interim CEO

Vibra Energia has just announced that André Natal, the company’s current VP of finance, purchasing and IR, is taking over as CEO on an interim basis, replacing Wilson Ferreira Júnior, who left the company to return to command of Eletrobras.

Natal takes office on Monday, accumulating his current duties.

The executive has been with Vibra since 2019, when the company’s privatization process began. Previously, he worked at Credit Suisse for almost three years, leading the oil and gas area in research at the bank, after spending more than 11 years at Petrobras.

Vibra also released a new dividend policy, establishing a minimum distribution of 25% of net income (in line with what is required by law), but saying that will “make efforts” to distribute at least 40% of the net income for the year.

If you can’t reach this payout in a given year, Vibra said it will seek to make up the difference in the following year.

Vibra also said its goal is to do semi-annual distributions.

The definition of the amount to be distributed will be made by the board of directors, taking into account factors such as the level of capitalization, financial leverage, liquidity, cash generation capacity and investment plan.

Pedro Arbex