Vibra Energia (VBBR3) approves a policy of distributing at least 40% of profit in dividends – Money Times

The board of directors of vibrate energy (VBBR3) approved, in a meeting held this Friday (16), a new policy for the distribution of dividends.

In a document sent to the market, the company said that it “considers the definition of the new dividend policy as timely”, since the main strategic moves intended by the company towards the energy transition were concluded.

“Vibra has always had the distribution of results to its shareholders as an important element of capital allocation, having distributed a total amount of more than R$9.5 billion in the last five years, in the form of dividends, interest on equity and resulting from the share buyback”, highlights Vibra.

new policy

The new dividend distribution policy establishes that Vibra will endeavor to remunerate its shareholders in an amount equivalent to at least 40% of adjusted net income.

The total amount to be distributed each year will be proposed by management after an evaluation, which will consider, among other aspects, the level of capitalization, financial leverage and liquidity of the Company, its cash generation capacity, its investment plan, the prospects for use of capital in view of the expected growth of the company’s business and/or the need for funds to be used in buyback programs in force.

“In addition, the company reinforces its belief in the full potential of creating value for shareholders through its share buyback program, which should continue to be activated, in addition to dividends and interest on equity, whenever it makes sense” , completes Vibra.

The new policy will be effective for the dividend distribution proposal to be approved at the annual general meeting, which will take place in 2023, referring to the 2022 fiscal year.

In addition to the new dividend policy, the board reported today that Wilson Ferreira Juniorwill step down as the company’s current president as of September 19, 2022.

Vibra said that it continues with the procedures related to the succession of the president. The position will be held on an interim basis by André Corrêa Natal, the company’s current Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR.

Ferreira Júnior will return to the position of CEO of electrobras (ELET3), which he held between 2016 and 2021.

