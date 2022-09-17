Virus that causes paralysis in children puts doctors on alert | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

A polio-like virus that can also leave children completely paralyzed is causing alarm among experts in the United States.

Known as enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), it typically causes a mild, cold-like illness that lasts about a week.

However, in some cases, enteroviruses can attack the central nervous system and cause paralysis or even death. Several children in the US have died after developing the neurological disease.

Children with asthma or anyone with a weakened immune system are at increased risk for complications or serious illness.

How does transmission take place?

The virus is very contagious, and can be found in the respiratory secretions of an infected person, such as saliva or nasal mucus, and can be transmitted through sneezing or coughing or through infected respiratory droplets on surfaces.

disease symptoms

EV-D68 can cause mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms, when mild, can include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, body aches, and muscle aches. Serious symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.

In many cases, it can be difficult to distinguish symptoms of EV-D68 from respiratory viruses. The diagnosis is made from specific laboratory tests on samples from the nose and throat or blood.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that clinicians consider EV-D68 as a possible cause of acute and severe respiratory illness and consider laboratory testing of respiratory specimens.

