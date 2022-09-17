Vladimir doesn’t recover and remains out of Avaí for a game against Atlético-MG; check probable team | Hawaii

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Vladimir doesn’t recover and remains out of Avaí for a game against Atlético-MG; check probable team | Hawaii 1 Views

For the second round in a row, Vladimir will be absent in Avaí. The goalkeeper even returned to training this week, but was unable to fully recover from a knee injury and was out of the squad for the match against Atlético-MG, this Saturday.

Vladimir remains as an embezzler for Avaí — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí FC

This will be Lisca’s first game in charge of Avaí. To compensate for Vladimir’s absence, the coach has the return of defender Bressan, right-back Kevin and forward Bissoli.

In a press conference this Friday, Kevin highlighted that the team will not have many tactical changes in relation to what Eduardo Barroca preached, fired after the draw against Athletico-PR in the last round.

— The base is practically the same. He changed one thing or another. Charge us a little more. The work, despite the short time, was well assimilated by everyone,” he explained.

+ Lisca projects fight against relegation: “I’m here because I believe”

Kevin at a press conference before Avaí x Atlético-MG this Friday — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí FC

With tactical activities closed all week, Lisca’s team is a mystery. The commander can opt for a system change when playing with four players in the middle and two attackers.

Thus, a probable Avail has:

Gledson; Kevin, Bressan (Raniele), Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Sarará, Bruno Silva, Nathanael (Raniele) and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker and Bissoli

Raniele has played as a defender for the last two rounds, but with the return of Bressan, the defensive midfielder can return to midfield.

In 18th place, Avaí faces Atlético-MG, 7th place, in the fight to break the sequence of nine games without winning. The match is scheduled to start at 16:30 (Brasília time), in Ressacada.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Plays a lot”; Flamengo refuses to pay BRL 300,000, Dorival’s hands are tied and São Paulo fans campaign for midfielder to be hired by Tricolor

Sao Paulo Midfielder is considered an above average player Per Romario Junior 9/16/2022 – 12:20 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved